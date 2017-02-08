7 February 2017

Concord Times (Freetown)

Sierra Leone/Morocco: FUS Rabat Head to Freetown On Wednesday

By Sahr Morris Jnr

Morocco premier league club, FUS Rabat will on Wednesday fly to Freetown for their first leg preliminary round of the CAF Champions League tie with FC Johansen on 11 February, 2017.

The Moroccans side, who will leave on Wednesday evening on a trip that is expected to last approximately 5 hours, are expected to name an unchanged squad that suffered 1-0 defeat to RS Berkane in the country's topflight league, Botola Pro.

Already, the 2016 CAF Confederation Cup semi-finalists are struggling in the Moroccans league with lack of efficiency and are yet to register a win in four league games.

Friday's defeat to RS Berkane left them in 13 positions with 17 points from 16 matches and Coach Hoalid Regragui said his side deserves better.

"We deserved better," said the FUS coach, "It's very distressing because we could have started the second half of the season in front of a good opponent, but unfortunately the referee spoiled the show because of his recurring whistles that hampered the game."

