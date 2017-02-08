8 February 2017

Ghana: Not Even U.S.$1 Million Will Let Me Manage Shatta Wale Again - Bulldog

Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, popularly known as Bulldog has vowed never to manage Shatta Wale again.

The former manager of the controversial artiste noted that no amount of money will persuade him to work again with the artiste after the two parted ways some two years ago.

The two enjoyed a great working relationship until October 2015 when they went their separate ways due to a misunderstanding. Responding to the possibility of working together with the 'Dancehall King' hit singer, he told Red Carpet Entertainment Review host Ibrahim Ben-Brako on Joy Prime that a reunion is never possible.

"Never! If I am being paid a million dollars a minute, I won't manage him," he stated emphatically.

Bulldog stressed that, to him, respect is key to him when he is managing an artiste and not money.

"I will never be lorded over. For me, my most important thing in my life is respect, if I don't get it, I am out because I didn't work for him for money," he explained.

He revealed that he agreed to manage Shatta Wale because he was a young talent who had potential.

Bulldog boasted that it was under his management that Shatta Wale chalked most of his successes including winning the Artiste of the Year at the 2014 edition of the Ghana Music Awards.

