Ghana: Mining Trucks Causing Nuisance On Takoradi Roads

It was an eyesore last Friday, when passengers who were returning from Takoradi had to endure and undergo stressful moments, as a result of a heavy-duty dump truck which had broken down on the road.

The truck, belonging to one of the mining companies, was moving from Takoradi to Tarkwa when its engine failed, culminating in a breakdown in the middle of Kwesimintsim town.

Considering the size of the vehicle, no other vehicle could go around it.

This resulted in other commercial cars and passengers being stranded. The incident happened close to the Kwesimintsim traffic lights.

The breakdown led to many passengers being stranded for close to five hours is a testimony of the indiscipline and nuisance perpetuated on our roads by mining trucks.

Prior to this, the slow movement of the truck had led to traffic piling up from Takoradi to Kwesimintsim, where it eventually broke down.

Considering the slow movement of the truck, nicknamed 'bumper', many commercial drivers had to endure the agony and stressful period of waiting for five hours until it was eventually repaired and moved off the road.

Smaller commercial vehicles, whose drivers could not endure the wait, had to use the main Kwesimintsim town access road to reach their destinations.

This incident compelled drivers and passengers to express the view that the mining truck, which was being shepherded by a police car, should have been made to move on the road at odd hours, as at that time, the road would not be busy.

But moving during day time, when the roads were busy, coupled with the breakdown of the truck, was some of the indisciplined acts perpetuated by mining trucks on our roads.