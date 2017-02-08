8 February 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: Abuko Utd Hammer Future Bi in GFF 1st Female League

By Lamin Gibba

Abuko United recently hammered Future Bi 6-0 at the Brikama Box Bar Mini Stadium to keep their terrific run of form in the 2016-2017 Gambia Football Federation female division one league.

The Abuko-based outfit opened the scores through Fatou Dukureh in the 36th minute of the game before Fatoumatta Jobe and Sarjo Dukanda netted the second and third goal in the 40th and 41st minutes of the game respectively.

Rohey Williams notched in the fourth and fifth goal in the 43rd and 52nd minutes of the game respectively to complete her brace.

Fatoumatta Jobe scored the sixth goal in the 80th minute of the game to also complete her brace.

Elsewhere, Gambia Armed Forces thrashed Immigration 3-1 in the all-security derby fixtures played at the Brikama Box Bar Mini Stadium on the same day.

