Ghana: United Way Ghana Appoints Charles Cobbina Country Manager

United Way Ghana has appointed Charles Cobbina (Kempes) as head of its operations in Ghana. Mr. Charles Cobbina assumed office as the Country Programmes Manager of the organisation on January 2, this year.

The Board, partners, corporate sponsors and community beneficiaries of United Way Ghana welcomed the new Country Manager at a handing over ceremony last Friday 27th January.

Mr. Cobbina comes to his new role with over 20 years of experience in the non-governmental organisation (NGO) industry.

Previously working for ORPED Ghana, CUSO, Play Soccer, and SOS Children's Village, Ghana, Mr. Charles Cobbina served as a Social Business Advisor for two years at the SOS Children's Village, Ghana, where he was in charge of providing specialised facilities for communities, and improving the skills of women and young people in business management.

He again served as the National Family Strengthening Programmes Coordinator also at the SOS Children's Village, Ghana.

As the Coordinator, he was in charge of coordinating the Community Programming wing of the SOS Children's Village, Ghana in over forty communities in four regions.

ABOUT UNITED WAY GHANA

United Way Ghana operates in four regions in Ghana and spreads the news of how vital education, income stability and health are to communities.

Speaking to the Western File, Mr. Cobbina says he hopes to increase the benefits to communities, and also enhance education, health and income stability.

He wished that the works of United Way Ghana will be counted amongst the leading "Not for Profit" Organisations in Ghana, in terms of the work they do, the quality of the work, and excellence in the work they do.

United Way Ghana is a network member of United Way Worldwide, with 2.9 million volunteers and 10.3 million donors worldwide, and more than US$5 billion raised every year. It is also the world's largest privately funded non-profit organisation.

"We are engaged in nearly 1,800 communities across more than forty countries and territories worldwide to create community solutions that improve life for everyone."

United Way partners includes global, national and local businesses, non-profit organisations, government, civic and faith-based organisations, educators, labour leaders, health providers, senior citizens, students and more.