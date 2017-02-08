Gambia: BMC Registrar Testifies in Prison Wardens Trial

Ramatoulie Touray, registrar of Banjul Magistrates Court (BMC) yesterday 7th Fabruary, 2017 testified as the fifth prosecution witness in the ongoing criminal trial involving Ebrima B Njie and Edrisa Manga.

The duo are charged with 'aiding and abetting' Abdoulie Ceesay, former Managing Director of Taranga Fm Radio to escape. However, they pleaded not guilty as charged.

Testifying before Principal Magistrate Isatou Janneh-Njie, the witness told the court that she's a resident of Sukuta Village, Kombo North. She said, "I'm the registrar of the Banjul Magistrates Court."

"Do you recognize the accused persons?" "No," she replied. She added that she doesn't know Abdoulie Ceesay as well. According to the registrar, in 2015, the registry of the said court had something to do with Mr. Ceesay in connection with a criminal case before the court; adding that registrars usually register new cases prior to assigning them to a particular Magistrate. "We also prepare remand warrants. Mr. Ceesay's warrant was prepared by my predecessor" said the witness.

When asked by state counsel, Lamin Jarju whether she would be able to identify the remand warrant, she responded in the affirmative adding the said warrant bears the stamp of the court.

Upon identification of the warrant by the witness, Barrister Jarju applied to tender it in evidence as exhibit. Without objection from the defence, Lawyer Patrick Gomez, the court admitted the document and marked it as Exhibit C.

Under cross examination, Mrs. Touray told the court that it's correct that she did not prepare the remand warrant neither was she present at the time of preparing it.

The possibility of having other persons bearing the name Abdoulie Ceesay was also admitted by the witness. "I have not seen the Abdoulie Ceesay referred to in this case," said PW5.

"All that you know is that Exhibit C bears the name Abdoulie Ceesay," quizzed Counsel Gomez. She replied, "All that I know is that the remand warrant was prepared by our office and it bears our stamp."

"I don't know Abdoulie Ceesay, the document was prepared by our office," she concludes. Hearing continues today.