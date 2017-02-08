8 February 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Youth & Sports Minister Visits Car Accident Victims At Efsth

By Muhammed S. Bah

The Minister of Youth & Sports Hon. Henry Gomez on Monday 6 February 2017, paid a visit to EFSTH in Banjul to meet the survivors of the Road accident involving some youths on Saturday 4 February 2017, at Kitty village.

He was accompanied by the Executive Director of the Gambia National Youth Council (NYC) and General Manager of National Enterprise Development Initiative (NEDI) and was received by the Chief Medical Director, Prof. M.I.A. Khalilou and other senior officials of the Hospital including the public relation Officer of EFSTH.

Upon his visit to the survivors, they all showed their sense of appreciation for the Minister's visit, and told the Minister that they are recovering from their injuries.

The Minister conveyed to the victims and families President Adama Barrow's prayers for their speedy recovery.

The Chief Medical Director, Prof. M.I.A. Khalilou on behalf of the management and staff of the Hospital thanked the Minister and his entourage for their visit, adding that the visit will play a significant role in helping the patient to recover the soonest.

30 people in Kitty Village in the Kombo Central District of West Coast Region of The Gambia sustained injuries at about 21:45 hrs on Saturday January 4 when a taxi lost control and ran into them, a survivor said.

Out of the 30 victims, 4 were discharged from Brikama Health Centre since their injuries are minor, 4 are under observation at Brikama Health Centre, 2 are referred to Serrekunda General Hospital, the remaining 20 are in critical condition and are admitted at the EFSTH for medical treatment.

