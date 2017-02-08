Gambia: A New Attorney General With a Plate Full

The Attorney General is the principal legal adviser of the Government. Prior to his swearing in, orders have been given for all detention centres to be cleansed of detainees who have not been tried.

However, there are many people who have been taken to court and are still on trial for long periods without any dispensation of justice. Others are convicted for crimes such as giving false information to the president and so on and so forth. Many cases are therefore waiting for the Attorney General to intervene to ensure discontinuation and for the president to exercise his prerogative of mercy.

The advice of the Attorney General, who is a member of the prerogative of mercy committee, would be vital to ensure the release of many people who are before the justice system because of abuse of executive power.

In the same vein, there are cases of disappearances without trace. This would require a commission to look into the complaints and provide the families with sufficient evidence to enable them to conclude on the predicament of their loved ones.

We hope the Attorney General will give these human rights concerns his immediate attention.