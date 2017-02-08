8 February 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: A New Attorney General With a Plate Full

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Attorney General is the principal legal adviser of the Government. Prior to his swearing in, orders have been given for all detention centres to be cleansed of detainees who have not been tried.

However, there are many people who have been taken to court and are still on trial for long periods without any dispensation of justice. Others are convicted for crimes such as giving false information to the president and so on and so forth. Many cases are therefore waiting for the Attorney General to intervene to ensure discontinuation and for the president to exercise his prerogative of mercy.

The advice of the Attorney General, who is a member of the prerogative of mercy committee, would be vital to ensure the release of many people who are before the justice system because of abuse of executive power.

In the same vein, there are cases of disappearances without trace. This would require a commission to look into the complaints and provide the families with sufficient evidence to enable them to conclude on the predicament of their loved ones.

We hope the Attorney General will give these human rights concerns his immediate attention.

Gambia

Can Barrow Deliver On the Promise of a 'New Gambia'?

The Gambia's new president, Adama Barrow, received a hero's welcome when he returned to Banjul after his makeshift… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.