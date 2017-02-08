Liberia: Judge Warns Drivers Against Alcohol, Drug Use

The Judge of the Traffic Court at the Temple of Justice, Cllr. Jomah Jallah, has warned judicial drivers against driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

He said driving under the influence of any substance is a violation of Section 10.90 of the "Vehicle and Traffic Law."

The law states: "It is unlawful for any person to operate a motor vehicle while his ability to operate such vehicle is impaired by the consumption or use of alcohol or narcotic drugs as such drugs are defined in the Narcotic Drugs Control Act.

Judge Jallah was speaking Tuesday at the opening of a two-day workshop being conducted by the James A.A. Pierre Judicial Institute for drivers of that branch of government at the Temple of Justice on Capitol Hill in Monrovia.

Topics being covered include introduction to driving and rules, vehicle operating procedures and traffic signs and signals.

Judge Jallah attributed most accidents to driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and admonished those in the practice to desist as they are responsible for the lives of those they carry daily.

The Traffic Court Judge recommended that all judicial drivers be tested while on duty to fight violation of the rule. LINA BMK/TSS/PTK