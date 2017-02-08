7 February 2017

Liberia News Agency (Monrovia)

Liberia: Judge Warns Drivers Against Alcohol, Drug Use

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ballah M. Kollie

The Judge of the Traffic Court at the Temple of Justice, Cllr. Jomah Jallah, has warned judicial drivers against driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

He said driving under the influence of any substance is a violation of Section 10.90 of the "Vehicle and Traffic Law."

The law states: "It is unlawful for any person to operate a motor vehicle while his ability to operate such vehicle is impaired by the consumption or use of alcohol or narcotic drugs as such drugs are defined in the Narcotic Drugs Control Act.

Judge Jallah was speaking Tuesday at the opening of a two-day workshop being conducted by the James A.A. Pierre Judicial Institute for drivers of that branch of government at the Temple of Justice on Capitol Hill in Monrovia.

Topics being covered include introduction to driving and rules, vehicle operating procedures and traffic signs and signals.

Judge Jallah attributed most accidents to driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and admonished those in the practice to desist as they are responsible for the lives of those they carry daily.

The Traffic Court Judge recommended that all judicial drivers be tested while on duty to fight violation of the rule. LINA BMK/TSS/PTK

Liberia

Mr. Shugga Is 'Causing Trouble'

Rueben Karpeh, stage-name Mr. Shugga because of his positive attitude in every situation, his caring personality and his… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Liberia News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.