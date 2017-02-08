Liberia: Pres. Sirleaf Eyes Turning Solid Wastes Into Energy

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has stressed the need for initiatives that invest in turning solid waste into energy in the nation's capital, Monrovia.

She also spoke of the need for additional cleaning up of the city and improving the issue of water and sewer, among others.

President Sirleaf was speaking when she received in audience Mr. William Cobbett, Director of Cities Alliance and Mr. Steven Weir, Vice President, Global Program Development for Habitat for Humanity.

According to an Executive Mansion release, the Liberian leader stressed that all effort should be made to seek possible investment aimed at buttressing Liberia's development initiatives.

She named institutional policy, practical programs and policy as areas to tap through partnership with Cities Alliance and Habitat for humanity.

She, however, promised to look into plans by Cities Alliance and Habitat for Humanity to invest in the City of Monrovia because it will inform the government as to what needs to be done.

President Sirleaf thanked the two men for the visit and expressed the hope that the visit will lead to good partnership.

In separate remarks, Director Cobbett of Cities Alliance and Weir, of Global Program Development Habitat for Humanity thanked President Sirleaf for the audience and said they were happy to be in Liberia to support government's effort in the areas of housing, while identifying new strategies and community engagements, among other things.

They congratulated President Sirleaf for the excellent leadership she has provided since her ascendency.

They assured President Sirleaf that the government can count on Cities Alliance and Habitat for Humanity because, according to them, Cities Alliance is consistent and reliable.

Cities Alliance is the global partnership for poverty reduction and promotion of cities in sustainable development as well as bringing people together and building homes and communities.

Messrs. Cobbett, Director of Cities Alliance and Weir were accompanied by Monrovia City Mayor Clara Doe Mvogo.