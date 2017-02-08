Liberia: Mamba Point Hotel 'Defrauds' LEC of Over U.S.$1 Million - MD Sackor

The Mamba Point Hotel in Monrovia has allegedly defrauded the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) of over US$1 million through power theft over the years, the Managing Director of LEC, Foday Sackor, has revealed.

Sackor told the Truth FM "Truth Breakfast Show" Monday that the discovery was a direct result of a vigorous campaign launched by the LEC in a bid to identify power theft, curtail it and increase the revenue generation capacity of the corporation.

He said the exercise followed President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf's communication to the National Legislature recently about government's plan to impose hefty fines, and prosecute all those, be it businesses or individuals, caught in power theft.

According to Sackor, the latest is the second time that the hotel management has been busted for power theft, with the first almost five years ago in 2012.

He said the hotel will be billed retroactively up to the present, adding that its management will be made to "pay every cent the hotel has defrauded LEC of over the period."

Meanwhile, Sackor has urged community dwellers to alert LEC if they notice a potential power theft in their area.

Liberia has been ranked as one of the highest in the world as it relates to power losses in the energy sector, amounting to 47 percent, of which 33 percent is attributed to power theft.