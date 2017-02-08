Liberia: Ex-Nigerian Pres. Obasanjo to Address Armed Forces Day

Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo has been selected as the national orator for this year's Armed Forces Day celebration on Saturday, February 11, the Ministry of Defense has announced.

The Assistant Defense Minister for Public Affairs, David Dahn, made the disclosure on the UNMIL Radio "Coffee Break" Monday.

According to Dahn, the selection of former President Obasanjo is predicated on the fact that "Nigeria under his leadership played a vanguard role in the restoration of peace to Liberia."

It can be recalled that Nigeria, under Obasanjo, deployed hundreds of Nigerian troops to augment ECOMOG's numerical strength in order to restore peace during the country's 14-year civil war that claimed an estimated 250,000 lives.

Dahn pointed out that this year's Armed Forces Day will be celebrated under the theme: "The AFL Supporting and Defending our Democratic Transition," adding "The AFL is a defender of democracy; they will make sure that Liberia has peaceful elections in October."

He noted that the AFL began festivities for the celebration on Sunday, February 5, with a thanksgiving and intercessory prayer service at the United Pentecostal Church in the Monrovia suburb of Sinkor.

Another program will be held at the Monrovia City Hall on Tuesday, February 7, with Dr. Henry Biomah Fahnbulleh, National Security Advisor to the President, serving as keynote speaker.