6 February 2017

Liberia News Agency (Monrovia)

Liberia: Ex-Nigerian Pres. Obasanjo to Address Armed Forces Day

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Chiedi E. Nyenmoh

Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo has been selected as the national orator for this year's Armed Forces Day celebration on Saturday, February 11, the Ministry of Defense has announced.

The Assistant Defense Minister for Public Affairs, David Dahn, made the disclosure on the UNMIL Radio "Coffee Break" Monday.

According to Dahn, the selection of former President Obasanjo is predicated on the fact that "Nigeria under his leadership played a vanguard role in the restoration of peace to Liberia."

It can be recalled that Nigeria, under Obasanjo, deployed hundreds of Nigerian troops to augment ECOMOG's numerical strength in order to restore peace during the country's 14-year civil war that claimed an estimated 250,000 lives.

Dahn pointed out that this year's Armed Forces Day will be celebrated under the theme: "The AFL Supporting and Defending our Democratic Transition," adding "The AFL is a defender of democracy; they will make sure that Liberia has peaceful elections in October."

He noted that the AFL began festivities for the celebration on Sunday, February 5, with a thanksgiving and intercessory prayer service at the United Pentecostal Church in the Monrovia suburb of Sinkor.

Another program will be held at the Monrovia City Hall on Tuesday, February 7, with Dr. Henry Biomah Fahnbulleh, National Security Advisor to the President, serving as keynote speaker.

Liberia

No Batteries for Digital Cameras At VR Center

National Elections Commission (NEC) workers at the D. Twe Memorial High School campus are worried about the slow pace of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Liberia News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.