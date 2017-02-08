Liberian Leader Gets Invite to Speak in Spain March

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has been officially invited to deliver the keynote address at this year's Seminar on "Preventive Diplomacy" slated for the Kingdom of Spain in March.

The Seminar will focus on the Role of Women for Peace in Africa, and a roundtable discussion on peace, among others.

According to an Executive Mansion release, the invitation was presented when she received in audience Mr. Luis Prados Covarrubias, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain who is based in Abidjan on Monday at her office in Monrovia.

In a brief response, the Liberian leader commended Ambassador Covarrubias for the invitation and expressed thanks and appreciation for his visit to Liberia.

She said she was pleased to receive the invitation and will work on her schedule in furtherance of the invitation.

Speaking earlier, Ambassador Covarrubias thanked President Sirleaf for the audience and for the warm reception accorded him.

He congratulated her for the extraordinary leadership skills she has exhibited since her ascendency in Liberia, and also within the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The Spanish envoy noted among other things that lot of dignitaries have also been invited to attend this year's seminar, including Dr. Mohammed Ibn Chambers, the U.N. Secretary General Special Representative to West African and the Sahel.