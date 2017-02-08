Liberia: Leadership Strife Engulfs Chiefs, Elders Council

A resolution declaring a "vote of no confidence" in the current leadership of the National Council of Chiefs and Elders of Liberia has been submitted to the Senate Committee on Internal Affairs by some aggrieved members of the body.

The resolution signed by eight Paramount Chiefs from the 15 counties states that their action is predicated upon the fact that the tenure of the current leadership of the council, led by Chief Zanzan Karwor elapsed since August 22, 2016.

Referring to themselves as "Progressive Concerned Chiefs and Elders Movement of the National Council of Chiefs and Elders of Liberia, the petitioners led by Paramount Chief Frombwah Toweh of Nimba County said Chief Karwor's official term has expired and as such he is no longer a duly elected chief as per the laws of the council.

The chiefs alleged in their petition to the Senate committee at the Capitol Building in Monrovia on Tuesday that since the expiration of his tenure Chief Karwor has been playing "a double standard role" for the elections of the council to be held at his will and pleasure.

They also alleged that Chief Karwor has over the years buried the image and integrity of the council by not exercising the duties and responsibilities of the body, adding, "He gives more credit and administrative functions of the council in the counties to his own traditional Zoes."

"In view of the foregoing circumstances coupled with financial malpractices exhibited by Chief Karwor, we hereby recommend his immediate resignation and early elections of the council," the chiefs said in the resolution.

Receiving the resolution, Senators Conmany Wesseh of River Gee and Marshall Dennis of Grand Gedeh counties, on behalf of the Committee on Internal Affairs, thanked the chiefs for their comportment as they requested audience with the committee.

They assured the Chiefs of the committee's commitment to delving into the matter in a speedy manner for the purpose of deriving an amicable solution to the problem.

It can be recalled that President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf in 2012 signed into law a Bill establishing the National Chiefs and Elders Council of Liberia.

Formerly referred to as the National Traditional Council of Liberia, the National Chiefs and Elders Council of Liberia was established as part of government's commitment to implementing the National Policy on Decentralization and Local Governance.