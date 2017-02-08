Liberia: Police Officer Under Probe Over Death of Man, 36

Police spokesman Sam Collins has disclosed that the Crime Services Department of the Liberia National Police (LNP) is investigating a homicide involving one of its officers.

According to Collins, the officer identified as Patrolman Jammel K. Roberts, who is assigned at Zone Six Depot Two in Brewerville, is alleged to have been involved in a tussle with a 36-year-old resident of Virginia, Fedesco Chea, leading to injury.

He said the incident occurred early Sunday morning on February 5, while the officer was performing his official duty.

In an interview with the Liberia News Agency in Monrovia Monday, Collins indicated that following the tussle, the victim was rushed to the John F. Kennedy Hospital by the LNP Ambulance, where he was pronounced dead on arrival by the doctor on duty.

According to him, the remains of the victim have been deposited at the John F. Kennedy Hospital mortuary in Monrovia, while investigation is ongoing.

Collins added that the Police are making all efforts to have Patrolman Roberts who is on the run apprehended.

He explained that the Liberia National Police has put out an "All-Points Bulletin" at entries, exits and other major check-points around the country to arrest and turn over the alleged perpetrator.