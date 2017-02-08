Liberia: 'If Funding Short, Stop Voter Registration' - Brownell

The Chairman of Liberia for Change Movement (LCM), John Brownell, has warned that if the National Elections Commission (NEC) does not have the needed resources for the 2017 elections, it is best to halt the process rather than haphazardly conduct it.

He is accordingly calling for the nullification of all registrations that have been done without the supervision of Immigration and Police officers across the country.

Addressing a press conference in the Monrovia suburb of Sinkor Monday, Brownell argued that "anything that is not done right is not done at all," and that NEC must ensure that all acceptable standards and requirements are upheld in the voter registration process.

The head of LMC said his suggestions are based on reported irregularities ranging from the lack of Immigration and Police officers at registration centers to the malfunctioning of cameras and the inability of some registrars to perform, among others. This stand, he said, is also due to constant complaints of lack of logistics and funding by the commission.

According to him, free and fair elections begin at the registration process because it is the process that defines the electorates.

"If the elections commission does not have the money, it will be better to halt the process and appeal to international and development partners as well as world bodies for financial support and begin the process anew," he proposed.

Meanwhile, Brownell is challenging politicians to stop misusing underprivileged youths by influencing them with few dollars and rather engage them constructively so that they understand their plans for the New Liberia.

"Every great nation around the world invests in its citizens; let's do the same for Liberians, regardless of where they are; let's love one another and save the state," he emphasized.