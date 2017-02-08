Liberia: Unmil Commits to Environmental Protection Efforts

The United Nations Mission in Liberia (UNMIL) has reiterated its commitment to contribute to efforts of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to improve the environment in the country.

The Head of the Environmental Unit of UNMIL, Ms. Joyce Mulide, made the commitment Thursday on the UNMIL Radio "Coffee Break" show.

Williams pointed out that environmental and waste management policies are two key issues that drew the attention of UNMIL for which the policies were constituted by the UN Department of Field Support.

She stated that it is necessary for UNMIL to focus on environmental issues because they are mandated to protect and preserve the environment for future generations.

Ms. Williams said the Government of Liberia, UNMIL and EPA are working hard to implement those policies at both the national and local levels to ensure compliance, effectiveness and satisfaction.

She noted that those policies set United Nations standards in helping them to take into consideration national and international standards, including local agreements, adding that they have also adopted the traditional local language approach to ensure that those procedures are undertaken.