7 February 2017

Liberia News Agency (Monrovia)

Liberia: Unmil Commits to Environmental Protection Efforts

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Chiedi E. Nyenmoh

The United Nations Mission in Liberia (UNMIL) has reiterated its commitment to contribute to efforts of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to improve the environment in the country.

The Head of the Environmental Unit of UNMIL, Ms. Joyce Mulide, made the commitment Thursday on the UNMIL Radio "Coffee Break" show.

Williams pointed out that environmental and waste management policies are two key issues that drew the attention of UNMIL for which the policies were constituted by the UN Department of Field Support.

She stated that it is necessary for UNMIL to focus on environmental issues because they are mandated to protect and preserve the environment for future generations.

Ms. Williams said the Government of Liberia, UNMIL and EPA are working hard to implement those policies at both the national and local levels to ensure compliance, effectiveness and satisfaction.

She noted that those policies set United Nations standards in helping them to take into consideration national and international standards, including local agreements, adding that they have also adopted the traditional local language approach to ensure that those procedures are undertaken.

Liberia

No Batteries for Digital Cameras At VR Center

National Elections Commission (NEC) workers at the D. Twe Memorial High School campus are worried about the slow pace of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Liberia News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.