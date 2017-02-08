7 February 2017

Liberia News Agency (Monrovia)

Liberia: 'Stopping Corruption, Financing System Key to Development' - Tipoteh

By Chiedi Nyenmoh

Former Planning and Economic Affairs Minister Togba Nah Tipoteh has said "stopping corruption and putting more money into the (government) system" are key to national development.

He, however, noted that "the imposition of additional taxes is not the recipe to the development drive of the country."

Dr. Tipoteh made the observation Tuesday on the UNMIL "Coffee Break" radio program.

He pointed out that his argument is based on President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf's assertion during her 2017 annual State of the Nation address to the joint session of the National Legislature recently that "corruption has overwhelmed us."

Tipoteh noted that instead of imposing additional taxes, government "can generate more revenues" by ensuring that "corruption is moved out of the way."

According to him, corruption can be stopped or reduced when cases brought to the Ministry of Justice are prosecuted, following preliminary investigation by the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) based on audit reports by the General Auditing Commission (GAC).

He said once recommendations from those institutions are implemented quickly and monies gotten from those cases "are not diverted to personal purposes" but put back into the system, government will not have to impose additional taxes.

He observed that very few of the 40 corruption cases the GAC has reported have been brought to court, stating "This is not the responsibility of Government alone but civil society as well."

Tipoteh stated that civil society organizations should conduct strong research to be able to complement government's efforts in fighting corruption.

