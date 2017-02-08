Liberia: Police Officer Suspended for Alleged Role in Motorcyclist's Death

The Liberia National Police (LNP) has suspended for time indefinite Police Officer Jammel K. Roberts for his alleged role in the death of a motorcyclist in Brewerville outside Monrovia last Sunday.

The incident occurred in the aftermath of a scuffle when Roberts who is assigned with the Operation Division at the Zone 6 Depot in Virginia, attempted to impound victim Fedesco Chea's motorcycle for allegedly violating the 10 p.m. curfew imposed on motorbikes.

Police spokesman Sam Collins told the UNMIL Radio "Coffee Break" Tuesday that Chea suffered serious bodily injuries during the scuffle and collapsed.

Collins said the victim was immediately rushed to the John F Kennedy (JFK) Medical Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead upon arrival.

He stated that Police Inspector-General Gregory Coleman and other senior police officers have visited the victim's relatives during which they assured them that justice will take its course.

Meanwhile, Collins is calling on the public to remain calm as the police Crime Services Division conduct a comprehensive investigation, the findings of which will be made public.