Liberia: Court Detains Man, 33, for Alleged Power Theft

The Monrovia City Court has detained a 33-year-old man posing as an employee and manager responsible to issue meters to Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) customers within the Paynesville community.

Defendant Gilbert K. Abraham, a resident of Duport Road community, was on February 3 arrested by an LEC Anti-power Theft Team comprising of technicians and members of the Liberia National Police based upon a complaint filed by a customer.

The defendant was Monday arraigned before court to answer to the charges levied against him.

The Police charge sheet explained that while the team was on its routine in the Duport Road Cowfield Community, they received a tip-off that the defendant had been posing as an LEC employee and manager.

The Police charge sheet further indicated that a complainant stated that the defendant had in his possession several LEC meters and electric wires for use in the Paynesville area.

It said based upon the allegation the team went to the defendant's house and saw several meters on the LEC pole inside the compound of the defendant's father which were disconnected to LEC poles.

According to the charge sheet, LEC assigned light poles climbing sets were found in the premises of the defendant who hid himself in his room where he was arrested by the LNP officers and turned over to the Crime Services Department (CSD) for investigation.

The Police charge sheet said the defendant has deprived the Government of Liberia of an estimated US$250,000 in revenue.

During police investigation the defendant denied the allegation.

He is currently detained at the Monrovia Central prison awaiting court trial.