Liberia: WFP Suspends School Feeding in Nimba

The Coordinator of the World Food Program (WFP) for Nimba County has announced the UN agency has temporarily suspended its school feeding program for schools in Nimba County.

Maxson Peewu told principals and school administrators in the county recently during a consultative meeting that the suspension of the school feeding program is due to lack of donor support and insufficient food ration to supply schools in the county.

Mr. Peewu said his organization acknowledges the impact this will have on the enrollment at schools in the county, but pointed out that the decision of the WFP is based on the constraints and challenges facing it.

According to him, the WFP regrets the situation and hopes school administrators understand and continue to use every necessary means to encourage their young students to remain in school while modalities are being worked out to ensure the resumption of the program beginning September next academic year.

Mr. Peewu also wants school administrators in the county to continuously maintain the past food ration records as, according to him, they will be needed when the program recommences.

Meanwhile, the acting DEO of Bain-Garr Education District, who spoke on behalf of Nimba County Education Officer, Moses Dologbay, expressed thanks and appreciation to WFP for its support to schools in the county.

Mr. Cooper Lehgay pointed out that the suspension of the school feeding program will negatively impact the enrollment of students but at the same time called on educators in the county to remain focused and encourage their students to remain in school.