Photo: JB Ssenkubuge/Daily Monitor

Man Apart. Lutaaya (C) receiving his Vocational Service Award from PDG Mwanje (2nd R), who was flanked by All Star President Opira (R) at Kabira Country Club on Tuesday evening. Second left is Lutaaya’s wife Robinah Lutaaya and her sister Rosette Kebba (L).

Innocent Ndawula — Former National Council of Sports (NCS) General Secretary Abbey Kitumba Peter Mulangira Lutaaya, known to many as AKPM Lutaaya, has enjoyed a rewarding lifetime.

But when the no-nonsense administrator thought he had been recognised by all and sundry after picking up several gongs for his contribution to the growth of sport in Uganda including a couple from the International Cricket Council (ICC), the latest of his diadems left him speechless and stunned.

The Rotary Club of Bukoto sprung a surprise on Lutaaya, his family, friends and elderly members of the cricket fraternity when they recognised the man who firmly stood at the helm of NCS in arguably sport's turbulent times for 11 years (1992-2003) with a Vocational Service Award.

"Mr Lutaaya has given many of us the lives we boast of today," said Rotary's Past District Governor (PDG) Stephen Mwanje, who was flanked by All Star President Michael Opira, as they handed over the plaque to Lutaaya at a function of elites hosted by Kabira Country Club on Tuesday evening.

"We are awarding him for his dedication to selflessly serving humanity. He is a distinguished senior citizen who used his role and vocation to transform sports in Uganda."

Lutaaya, a born natural when it comes to speaking with humour for as long as he can, was vividly too elated to speak too much on his day.

"I am humbled by this evening," said Lutaaya, also a trustee of Uganda Cricket Association (UCA).

"But I don't think I deserve this award. All the things people have said about me tonight weren't done only by me. It was never a one-man show.

"I was blessed and lucky that I had people who always agreed to work with me. This award is actually to you my team."

The galaxy of speakers who spoke about their experiences with Lutaaya including UCA CEO Justine Ligyalingi, cricket legend Sam Walusimbi and former Cricket Cranes manager Robert Kisubi did not only shower the 'Man of the Day' with praises but also relived the interesting hands-on approach Lutaaya always used to get the best results from minimal resources.

"Many people said he was tough. But he never shied away from enforcing what he thought was right. One time he barked at the late Maj. Francis Nyangweso who was boss at Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) then as they couldn't concur. Nyangweso, too, was shocked by this young boy barking at him. His passion for sports is unheralded," Walusimbi said about the iconic Lutaaya.