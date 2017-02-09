Kampala — If the Caf champions League format of four groups had come 11 years earlier, KCCA FC would have achieved what they a longing to achieve now, then.

In the 2008 competition, KCCA knocked out Mozambican side Ferroviário Maputo 3-2 on aggregate, went on to eliminate Supersport on the same aggregate but fell to Al-Merreikh of Sudan on the same aggregate.

They dropped to the Caf confederation Cup playoff round, where the defeated Bayelsa United 3-1 but were demolished by the Nigerian outfit 4-0 in the return leg.

With the format improved and the road to the group stages made shorter, the reigning Ugandan champions are fancying their chances.

KCCA play CD Primeiro de Agosto tomorrow at the Philip Omomdi Stadium in Lugogo with one desire, to make the group stages of the 2017 CAF champions League.

And all KCCA will need to do is to win their preliminary round tie over two legs against the Angolan outfit.

That will set the 11-time champions a date with holders Mamelodi Sundowns in the first round. If they succeed, then Mike Mutebi would have achieved one of his targets this season. Although he asserts, it will have to be one game at a time.

"We are not getting carried away with what is not ours. Our target is to get to the group stages of the Champions League," Mutebi told Daily Monitor.

"But first things first, we need to overcome the challenge put in front of us, Agosto is the immediate opponent and we must deal with them first before thinking of Mamelodi Sundowns."

Despite not being busy in the transfer window, promoting six teenagers from the youth structures, Mutebi doesn't doubt the experience of his team.

"I have Awany (Timothy), Ochaya (Joseph), Sserunkuuma (Geoffrey), Ochan (Benjamin), Okot (Denis), Mutyaba (Muzamir), Kayizzi (Vincent), Ssentongo (Robert), these are all national team players."

"I believe that's enough experience to help us compete on the continent and overcome the challenges in front of us," he added.

KCCA have not lost a competitive game ever since the artificial turf was laid at the Phillip Omondi Stadium, having recently defeated BUL FC 2-0.