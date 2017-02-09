8 February 2017

Uganda: Beach Soccer Coaches Excited With New Tactics

By Denis Bbosa

Kampala — When the national beach soccer league returns this weekend, various club coaches will be itching to experiment the new tactics learned from the four-day coaching course that climaxed on Saturday at Lido Beach Entebbe.

"We learned new laws in and how to develop the game in the country. We got a chance to see tactical videos that will help us readjust our game plan for the better," Galacticos head coach Alex Gitta told Daily Monitor yesterday.

Uganda Beach Soccer Association (UBSA) chairman Deo Mutabazi is optimistic the course lifted the sport to a new level.

"Coaches were able to refresh themselves with the latest Fifa beach soccer coaching Manual 2015/16."

Secondly, they were taken through the Laws of the game with the latest amendments. Therefore it will help them minimize the number of cautions during the play time. Coaches were able to fully understand the warm up technics which they used to ignore and would severely affect their teams' fitness levels," he said

Mutabazi also believes the course served to reduce on the levels of indiscipline by players who were ignorant of the latest FIFA laws of the game amendments.

There is great concern though; coaches like Ivan Rwego, Barshir Mukibi, Umar Kyeyune Umar, Junior Tamwesigire, Salim Muwonge, Moses Lukyamuzi, Emma Amagu, Adam Kato, Joseph Nyenje, Tony Sebbagala, Gitta Alex and Dorothy Nakanwagi stand to benefit more than those that boycotted the course.

