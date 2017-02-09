Nigeria: Buhari's Sister Urges Nigerians to Pray for President

Rakiya Adamu, the only surviving sister of President Muhammadu Buhari, has appealed to Nigerians to pray for the President, instead of spreading rumours about his health.

She made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Daura, Katsina State, on Wednesday.

The 84-year-old said the president needed the prayers of every Nigerian for him to succeed in the task of addressing the problems facing the nation.

She said that President Buhari being a mortal was bound to fall ill or even die "at any time his creator wishes."

According to her, she speaks with the president daily since his departure to London on annual leave and he is in high spirit.

She added that "I just returned from the lesser Hajj and even while in Saudi Arabia, I was communicating with him daily."

The president's sister, popularly called Amadodo, told NAN that while in Saudi Arabia, she communicated with Buhari every 10 hours.

"We were 28 from our mother, late Hajiya Zulaihatu, who died in 1992, but Buhari was her last born," she said.

A cross section of people in Daura, President Buhari's hometown in Katsina State, expressed dismay over how some Nigerians spread rumours about the president's health.

Abdulrahman Daura, the Northwest Organising Secretary of All Progressives Congress (APC), described the rumoured death and state of health of the president as baseless and unfounded.

Mr. Daura said "Buhari is in good health and is only conducting routine medical checkup in the United Kingdom."

He advised those spreading rumours to always be constructive and avoid campaign of hate and calumny, adding that "it is only God that gives health and takes life."

Similarly, Aminu Na-Dari, a close ally of the president, said he had also been in constant touch with Mr. Buhari since his departure and their conversation did not in any way indicate that he was having health challenge.

He said the current economic hardship was not caused by the present administration and the Buhari-led government had been working hard to remedy the situation.

A group of students of the School of Health Technology, Daura, described the rumour as unfortunate and asked the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) to issue a statement condemning it. (NAN)