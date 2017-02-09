Nigeria: Ex-Minister, Accused of N38 Billion Fraud, Wants to Travel Abroad for Cancer Treatment

A former junior minister of Finance, Nenadi Usman, has asked a federal court in Lagos to grant her leave to travel abroad for treatment of her breast cancer.

Mrs. Usman's lawyer, Abiodun Owonikoko, told Justice Muslim Hassan to release the defendant's travel documents to enable her go for medical check-up.

The defendant is facing a 17-count charge bordering on conspiracy, stealing, and fraud alongside Femi Fani-Kayode, a former aviation minister; Danjuma Mohammed; and Jointrust Dimensions Nigeria Limited amounting to over N38 billion.

They have all denied any role in the alleged fraud.

Details later...