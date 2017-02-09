Uganda: Caf - KCCA, Vipers Must Address Defensive Jitters

Kampala — Uganda's representatives at this year's Caf Champions League and Confederations Cup both returned good results on Tuesday but KCCA and Vipers will be the first to admit they remain with pressing concerns to address ahead of their weekend continental engagements.

"To be honest we didn't play well but I'm pleased with the result," said Morley Byekwaso, KCCA assistant manager, after Geoffrey Sserunkuma and Muzamir Mutyaba's goals in either half secured a 2-0 victory over Bul at the Phillip Omondi Stadium.

"We did not play to our expectation and it comes down to lack of matches and lack of fitness (League was resuming after Nations Cup). But by Friday we shall have worked on that."

While KCCA arguably took the possession, Bul had more cutting edge chances and if KCCA's Angolan opponents on Friday, Club Primeiro de Agosto watch Tuesday match's video, they will fancy their chances.

Bul's David Bagoole twice evaded manager Mike Mutebi's back three of Denis Okot, Timothy Awany and Habib Kavuma only for one of his efforts to be cleared off the line and another stopped by goalkeeper Charles Lukwago's legs.

KCCA's porous defence was again exposed by second half substitute Yudah Mugalu when the striker shook off two defenders to turn and shoot past Lukwago but not the lower post.

But the Uganda Premier League (UPL) champions, who stretched their lead by three points to 35 from 16 matches, will get encouragement from scoring twice, with Sserunkuma getting his 10th of the campaign.

At Namboole, Vipers were reading from a similar script, making the scoreline count while living dangerously at the back. Coaches Richard Wasswa and Edward Golola definitely have their work cut out.

Vipers not only want to kick-start their Confederations Cup campaign against Comoros side Volcano De Moroni with victory; a clean sheet will also go a long way in their aspirations.

Their January recruits Milton Kaliisa and Moses Waisswa gave Vipers encouragement going forward, the latter complementing Tony Odur's goal for a 2-0 win over Lweza.

For Vipers high profile signing Mike Sserumaga it was a tough outing. The midfield player looked rusty and was eventually hauled off for goal hero Waisswa.

As Vipers go into their continental engagement on Saturday, coaches Wasswa and Golola know they will have to arrest Shafiq Bakaki's nerves in defence.

Bakaki looked shaky in the club's backline that comprised Dan Birikwalira, Nicholas Wadada and Halid Lwaliwa. Vipers once again are short on height and physical presence but compasate that with team unit.

And in Odur, Erisa Ssekisambu, Ismail Watenga, Keziron Kizito, Wadada, Sserumaga and Deus Bukenya, they have players with continental experience.

KCCA, VIPERS CONTINENTAL ENGAGEMENT

2017 Total Caf Champions League

Friday, February 10:

KCCA vs Club Primeiro de Agosto

Caf Confederations Cup

Saturday, February 11:

SC Vipers vs Volcan De Moron (Comoros)

AZAM UGANDA PREMIER LEAGUE TABLE

TEAM P W D L F A Pts

KCCA 16 11 2 3 29 14 35

SC Villa 16 9 5 2 28 17 32

Vipers 16 7 6 3 19 11 27

Onduparaka 15 6 7 2 16 14 25

Soana 16 6 6 4 19 13 24

URA 16 4 11 1 20 14 23

Express 16 5 8 3 21 18 23

Bright Stars 15 4 9 3 17 14 21

Lweza 15 3 9 4 15 17 18

Saints 16 4 6 6 13 17 18

Sadolin 16 3 8 5 8 12 17

Police 16 4 5 7 12 22 17

Proline 15 2 10 3 19 22 16

BUL 16 2 7 7 9 17 13

Kirinya-Jinja SS 16 0 10 6 5 12 10

JMC Hippos 16 0 5 11 10 26 5

TOP SCORERS

Geoffrey Sserunkuma (KCCA) 10

Muhammad Shaban (Onduparaka) 8

Vitalis Tabu (SC Villa) 7

Edrisa Lubega (Proline) 7

Alex Kittata (SC Villa) 5

*Table does not include yesterday's UPL results