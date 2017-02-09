Uganda: 'Public Can Verify Land Titles Online'

Kampala — Government has launched ebiz, an online portal where the public can now check the validity of land titles and make other business transactions.

Currently, searching for government services like land titles, business name or company marriage certificates are done semi manually.

Speaking during the launch at Uganda Investment Authority (UIA) on Tuesday, State minister for Investment Evelyn Anite said the online portal is a new product that enables potential investors register their business and make inquiries on land and other business related services.

"Using the ebiz, one is able to register and incorporate a company, apply for an investment license, and tax identification number," she said.

She added: "It also assists verify land titles before purchase of land for investment, carry out the procedures for environmental compliance as well as certification to ensure the standards of products. It also aids the public access immigration control to apply for the e-visa."

Ms Anite said the portal creates an easy-to-use environment where investors can get business-related services.

She warned civil servants who delay investment, "We shall give you the first warning, second and on the third incident you will have to leave the floor for others who can perform

Officers from UIA, Uganda Registration Services Bureau, Uganda Revenue Authority, the Directorate of Citizenship and Immigration Control, and the Ministry of Lands/Directorate of Land Registration demonstrated how investors can use the portal.

The acting executive director UIA, Mr Lawrence Byansi said the portal will be fully operational by end of the month. "Our aim is to have a business registered in two working days or less," he said.

Investors' views

Biyinzika Poultry International Ltd chief executive officer Craige Neilson said he had used the portal and described it as a wonderful product.

Ms Ellen Odendaal, the managing drector Quantum Foods Uganda, advised investors who have not used the product to make use of the service.

"It saves time, money and human resources to run up and down in various government offices," she explained.