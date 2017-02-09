8 February 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Athletes Arrive in Camp

By Darren Allan Kyeyune

Kampala — With just 45 days to go, there is not much for hosts Uganda to prepare for the World Cross-country Championships.

The event due March 26 has inevitably stretched Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF) on the logistical and competitive ends.

As the Local Organising Committee seeks to fine-tune the organisation for the visiting batch, some five coaches led by Benjamin Longiross are putting final touches with the 32 runners in camp in Kapchorwa.

The camp in Kapchorwa opened on Monday and by yesterday, 20 athletes had arrived. "The camp is okay," coach Benjamin Njia told Daily Monitor.

"We are a lit bit stable and hope to roll off seriously by Friday (tomorrow)," he said.

A group of runners from Bukwo including Doreen Chesang and Racheal Zena were expected to arrive yesterday. Doreen Chemutai also made her way to the team camp.

However, 2012 Olympic marathon champion Stephen Kiprotich was yet to arrive. "Stephen told us he had some things to clear in Eldoret but we are hoping he joins us soon." Njia offered.

Njia and Longiross are alongside other coaches Gordon Ahimbisibwe, Francis Demayi and female coach Grace Chesang who will assist the runners "to work on their speed and finalise other team work for team events".

A team of four other coaches that include Gordon Ahimbisibwe, Benjamin Njia, Francis Demayi and female coach Grace Chesang.

IAAF WORLD CROSS-COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIPS

TEAM UGANDA - EXPECTED IN CAMP

SENIOR MEN: Joshua Cheptegei, Phillip Kipyeko, Abdallah Kibet Mande, Timothy Toroitich, Stephen Kiprotich, Stephen Kiisa, Fred Musobo & Mande Bushendich

SENIOR WOMEN: Mercyline Chelangat, Rachael Chebet, Dorcus Ajok, Doreen Chesang, Doreen Chemutai, Annet Chebet, Juliet Chekwel, Stella Chesang

JUNIOR MEN: Jacob Kiplimo, Titus Kwemoi, Victor Kiplangat, Elisha Chemutai, Kevin Kibet, Mathew Chepkrui, Anthony Ayeko and Abel Chebet

JUNIOR WOMEN: Peruth Chemutai, Janat Chemusto, Esther Chekwemoi, Sarah Chelangat, Scarlett Chemos, Adha Munguleya, Joy Cheptoek and Benna Sukuku

