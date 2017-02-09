8 February 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Vipers Handed Tricky Soana test in Uganda Cup Draw

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Denis Bossa

Kampala — Koboko side Premio forced Uganda Cup reigning king Vipers into spot kicks at the round of 64 before narrowly losing 5-4. The encounter gave Vipers glimpses of the hardship they are to face in defending the knockout tourney.

Slippery Soana is up next for Richard Wasswa's side that is determined to compete favorably on three fronts this season - Uganda Cup, Uganda Premier League and Caf Champions League.

"Even in the departure of Sam Ssimbwa they remain a formidable side with experienced players. We will cautiously play against Soana because anything can happen in Uganda Cup," Wasswa told Daily Monitor yesterday.

Eight-time Uganda Cup kings KCCA make a short trip to Rubaga to face minnows Lungujja Galaxy while record winners Express host Doves All Stars at Wankulukuku.

Torrid times await three-time winners URA as they take on Bul while Police hosting The Saints at Nakivubo also promises to be a cracker.

Last year's finalists Onduparaka visit Mbarara FC whereas SC Villa conquerors Kiboga Young have been gifted with a seemingly fair tie against Thunder of Luzira.

The matches will be played on February 19.

Uganda

World Bank to Decide on Bujagali-Isimba Dam Row

The World Bank's board of executive directors, will at their next sitting, discuss and is expected to decide the way… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.