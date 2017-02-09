Uganda: Vipers Handed Tricky Soana test in Uganda Cup Draw

Kampala — Koboko side Premio forced Uganda Cup reigning king Vipers into spot kicks at the round of 64 before narrowly losing 5-4. The encounter gave Vipers glimpses of the hardship they are to face in defending the knockout tourney.

Slippery Soana is up next for Richard Wasswa's side that is determined to compete favorably on three fronts this season - Uganda Cup, Uganda Premier League and Caf Champions League.

"Even in the departure of Sam Ssimbwa they remain a formidable side with experienced players. We will cautiously play against Soana because anything can happen in Uganda Cup," Wasswa told Daily Monitor yesterday.

Eight-time Uganda Cup kings KCCA make a short trip to Rubaga to face minnows Lungujja Galaxy while record winners Express host Doves All Stars at Wankulukuku.

Torrid times await three-time winners URA as they take on Bul while Police hosting The Saints at Nakivubo also promises to be a cracker.

Last year's finalists Onduparaka visit Mbarara FC whereas SC Villa conquerors Kiboga Young have been gifted with a seemingly fair tie against Thunder of Luzira.

The matches will be played on February 19.