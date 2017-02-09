Uganda: Gulu Kept Waiting on Ban Appeal

Kampala — Gulu Elephants handed in a heartfelt one page appeal on January 27 in response to an earlier notice from Uganda Rugby Union (URU) confirming their disqualification from the league and other rugby competitions for a year as punishment for giving away two walkovers this league campaign.

As the league rolls on, Gulu are desperate to get a feedback to know their fate.

"We handed in our appeal on January 27 but yet to get a response," Gulu chairman Moses Umah Otim told Daily Monitor. "A good outcome would be one that can solve the long term issue," he added.

On the other hand URU development manager, Yayiro Kasasa, gave a clue on why Gulu might have to wait a bit a longer. "We as the league committee disqualified them and they appealed to a higher body, the Executive Committee which seats once a month unless a pressing issue comes up," he said.

In the appeal, Otim reminds the Union how one of their missions is to provide an environment for all stakeholders to participate, grow and enjoy the game of rugby throughout Uganda by focusing on competitiveness, exposure, development pathways and good governance.

"In our view, this disqualification has been made on a rule that is not in line with the URU mission because it is out of touch with the club's and Uganda's circumstances in general. In effect we are being punished for not having money to cater for the league's biggest budget rather than for acting in bad faith," he wrote.

He also goes on squash any allegations suggesting that Gulu was not trying hard enough to travel for away games but financial constraints have kept frustrating them.

"Our situation boils down to not honouring our games because we run out of money. Note that we got two sponsors this season and made many other solicitations for money that you are aware of including prompting for the two million transport subsidy that the Union is meant to give us. In other words, we cannot be faulted for not trying,"