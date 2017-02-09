Uganda: Review Crime Handling System

editorial

This week, the police deputy Director of Human Resource made a stunning revelation. At the opening of a two-week homicide investigations course at Naguru Police Headquarters on Monday, Mr Felix Ndyomugyenyi said out of 4,500 murders reported in 2011, 2013, 2014 and 2015 only less than 100 cases were successfully investigated by police. The statistics for 2012 and 2016 were not included. If they are added, the figure will be much higher; and that's murder alone. If other capital offences like rape, defilement and robbery are included, the crime figures could be three times higher, running into more than 10,000 unresolved grave crimes.

The police human resource chief blamed the failure in homicide investigations on shortage of detectives and lack of expertise by crime investigators. He suggested that recruitment of 2,000 more scenes of crime officers could mitigate the problem. However this may not address the challenge squarely.

It's an appreciated fact that Uganda is still short of the international police-population ratio of one officer for every 500 civilians. Our police-population ratio stands at about one officer to 800 civilians, which is a big challenge in terms of community policing for crime prevention and surveillance.

However, despite the current constraints of understaffing, lack of experience of detectives and under-funding, the Uganda Police would be performing much better in crime management if they invested seriously in special training in investigations.

The police seem to be preoccupied with subduing or neutralising political Opposition than fighting murderers, rapists and robbers who kill our people, rape or defile our women and girls and rob the citizens of their hard-earned wealth.

If the amount of planning, energy and resources the police commit to tracking and cracking down political opposition were invested in training and equipping detectives, they would attain the required capacity for successful crime investigations. Thorough investigations speed up prosecution of suspects, reduce case backlog currently choking our courts, and ultimately expedite delivery of justice. Failed investigations especially of grave crimes is the big driver accelerating mob justice in the community and temptation for revenge by frustrated victims or bereaved members of the public because they have lost hope of getting justice through the police system.

Uganda police must rationally review its priorities and needs and invest their commitment more in crime management than squandering the little resources at their disposal on running after political opponents of the ruling party and other non-priority areas.