Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Paul Makonda yesterday exposed five tricks used in drug smuggling, describing Dar es Salaam as the major transit route for the illicit substances.

He charged that drug barons were using sealed barrels fixed with General Packet Radio Service (GPRS) devices, which are tossed from ships into the ocean and later retrieved onto the land using boats.

At a televised press conference in Dar es Salaam, Mr Makonda mentioned oil tankers and cargo ships, private boat parking berths, human carriers as well as imported vehicles as the major media that the drug kingpins use to haul their consignments. Launching what he described as the second phase of the crackdown on narcotics, the RC said the country's commercial capital was among the major transit routes for the illicit drugs.

Mr Makonda, also the Chairman of Dar es Salaam Regional Security and Defence Committee, summoned about 65 individuals, including politicians, for interrogation on their alleged involvement in drug deals. He as well summoned owners of three oil marketing companies,which stand accused of trafficking drugs.

"One acquires drugs in Pakistan and packs them in nylon sachets and then staffs them into sealed barrels, fixed with GPRS which are loaded onto ships destined for Tanzania.

"They then toss the drums into the ocean when approaching Tanga, Zanzibar or Bagamoyo offshore, the ship then proceeds to Dar es Salaam port without the drugs, after they have been tossed," he explained.

Another team with speed boats and armed with GPRS detectors, according to the RC, will take off to the ocean to trace the haul using the GPRS technology.

"Once the traffickers have retrieved the drugs from the ocean, they repackage and transport the haul to Mtwara en route to South Africa," charged Mr Makonda.