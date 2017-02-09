Nigeria: I Speak to My Brother Everyday - Buhari's Sister

Hajiya Rakiya Adamu, the only surviving sister of President Muhammadu Buhari, has appealed to Nigerians to pray for the president, instead of spreading rumours about his health.

She made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Daura, Katsina State yesterday.

The 84-year-old said the President needed the prayers of every Nigerian for him to succeed in the task of addressing the problems facing the nation.

She said that President Buhari being a mortal was bound to fall ill or even die "at any time his creator wishes."

She said she speaks with the president daily since his departure to London on annual leave and he is in high spirit.

"I just returned from the lesser Hajj and even while in Saudi Arabia, I was communicating with him daily," she added.

The president's sister, popularly called Amadodo, told NAN that while in Saudi Arabia, she communicated with Buhari every 10 hours. (NAN)