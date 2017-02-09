South Africa: Power Deck - How Will Zuma Deal Out His SONA Cards?

analysis

A State Of The Nation Address (SONA) such as the one we will see on Thursday night is all about power; the power of the state, the power of the military, of the person giving the speech, the power of the system and the political infrastructure that backs him up. It will be tempting in the days after the presentation to focus on the power relationships that physical power on the ground will demonstrate; the power of being present as illustrated by Julius Malema, the power of soldiers as demonstrated simply by their presence. But the most interesting, and important, power relationship that could be revealed is that between President Jacob Zuma and the ANC itself. By STEPHEN GROOTES.

Over the last year or so it has become apparent there are very real divisions in the ANC, and tied to those, divisions between Zuma and what is the voice of the ANC. To an extent Zuma has almost stopped speaking for the ANC, and more for a certain part of it. At the same time the ANC, or the part of it sort-of-led by Secretary-General Gwede Mantashe, has started to push back.

There are several areas in which this has...