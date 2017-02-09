President Paul Kagame has called on leaders to look beyond personal interest and work with each other to improve service delivery and fast-track implementation of the country's development programmes.

The President was Wednesday officiating at the swearing-in of six new leaders in the Government during a ceremony at Parliament.

The leaders who were sworn-in before President Kagame include Clare Akamanzi, who was last week appointed chief executive of Rwanda Development Board (RDB), as well as a member of Cabinet, new Prosecutor-General John Bosco Mutangana, and Richard Muhumuza as a judge in the Supreme Court.

Others are Dr Richard Sezibera, who was elected Senator last year, and Prof. Anastase Shyaka, who was sworn-in as chief executive of Rwanda Governance Board (RGB), as well as Dr Usta Kayitesi, who took the oath as deputy chief executive of RGB.

"When we work together and we look beyond our individual interests, achieving our vision becomes easier," President Kagame said in a speech delivered after the officials were sworn in.

He added: "We know where our country comes from and where we want to be. It is up to us to fulfil our respective responsibilities and achieve our goals."

The new leaders promised to work harder towards better and faster delivery of public service.

"For the country to keep developing we need to keep improving what we do and start doing whatever is good that we haven't been doing," RGB's Prof. Shyaka told journalists shortly after swearing in.

Sezibera, who is coming back to work in Rwanda after serving five years as the Secretary General of the East African Community, said he wants to work well with other senators by listening to their ideas and sharing his own experience.

Sezibera was elected senator late last year, to replace Jean de Dieu Mucyo, who passed away a few months back.

The new Prosecutor-General said that he will be tough on crime, promising to keep up the country's war against corruption and embezzlement of public funds as well as tracking down Genocide fugitives who are still roaming free in different parts of the world.

"We will do everything we can to make sure that whoever has to answer to any accusations is tried. No one is above the law," he told journalists.

Before his appointment as Prosecutor-General, Mutangana was working as a senior national prosecutor both at High Court and Supreme Court.

He is also a former head of the Genocide Fugitives' Tracking Unit under the National Public Prosecution Authority.

Mutangana replaced Muhumuza, who was sworn in as a judge at the Supreme Court.