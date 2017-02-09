9 February 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Christopher to Entertain Lovers on Valentine's Day

By Sharon Kantengwa

R&B singer, Christopher Muneza will perform for lovers on Valentine's Day at Radisson Blu Hotel.

It will be the third edition of his annual Valentine's Day show, and comes after the release of his new song 'IjuruRito' last week.

"Ijuru rito means a good family is like a little heaven. The song is a continuity of the songs that I have been singing about. My previous songs have been stories about a young couple's love story while Ijuru rito is the conclusion of the love story. It's a song about my prayer to the couple as they start their journey of marriage," Christopher said.

The Ndakabya singer will perform alongside his music counterparts King James and Bruce Melody who are also known for their love ballads, and will also use the opportunity to launch his album Ijuru rito.

Christopher is known for popular love songs including Ishema, Sigaho, Amaitamo, IriJoro, Habona, Babyumva and many others.

