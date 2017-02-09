Rwanda: Tiwa Savage to Perform in Kigali

Nigerian songstress Tiwa Savage will soon be coming to Kigali to give a thrilling performance to her fans.

She will be performing at the Women Achievements Gala, which will take place on March 4, at the Kigali Convention Center.

The gala aims at recognising women for their tremendous achievements locally in all aspects of life, including leadership, entrepreneurship and entertainment, among others.

According to Producer David Tuyishime, the CEO of Future Africa that organizes the gala, Tiwa Savage is one of the top female artistes in Africa, and inspires many people.

"We needed a woman who is an achiever and who can inspire others. Tiwa savage is one of the best we have in Africa and is already thrilled to be performing for her fans," he said.

Her achievements include one MTV Africa Music Award, two The Headies Awards, one Channel O Music Video Award, one Nigeria Music Video Award, and two City People Entertainment Awards, among others.

Music and fashion will also be part of the entertainment in the gala , where Kenyan artiste Papa Dennis is expected to perform alongside the 'Eminado' singer as well as Rwandan artistes Peace Jolis, Patrick Nyamitali and upcoming singer Melissa Fent.

Tiwa Savage, real names Tiwatope Savage-Balogun, is a singer, songwriter, performer and actress. She signed a management and publishing deal with Roc Nation in June 2016, an American entertainment company founded by American rapper Jay Z.