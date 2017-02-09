9 February 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Legislators Decry Arbitrary Public Firms' Investment

By Bernard Lugongo

Dodoma — Majority public institutions operate without investment policies, suffering huge operational losses as a result, the National Assembly heard here yesterday.

The Parliamentary Public Investment Committee (PIC) told the house that only 36.6 per cent of the public investors have the guiding documents, with only 15 out of the 41 public entities that were sampled for scrutinising having the investment policies in place.

The committee charged that lack of investment policies to many parastatals mandated to invest public funds was subjecting the organisations to operational losses.

"The committee proposes a government directive to all parastatals with public funds for investment to develop the policy to guide them,"said the Committee Chairman, Mr Albert Ntabaliba.

He argued that lack of the investment policy subjects the government's organisations to inefficiency and loss. Mr Ntabaliba, who doubles as the Manyovu legislator on CCM ticket, was presenting to parliament a report of the committee's activities in the past one year.

He said the committee has established that the government gets minimal profits from its institutions because many of them do not operate commercially. In its report, the committee attributed excessive dependency on subsidies from the central government by many public entities to lack of policies.

The committee further advised the government to devise a strategy to improve performance of public institutions and organisations into which it has invested.

