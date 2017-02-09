Kenya: High Court to Rule Over Dabaab Closure Plans

The High Court is today expected to give a verdict in a case in which two lobby groups sued the government over its plan to close the Dadaab Refugee Camp.

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights and Kituo cha Sheri filed the suit last year after the government said the camp will be closed down and refugees repatriated to their native countries.

Amnesty International is an interested party in the case.

According to the activists, Kenya has an obligation under international laws to protect the rights of refugees and asylum seekers.

The directive was issued on May 6 and 10, 2016 over concerns of national interest on security of the country. The camp was set for closure November last year.

The lobbies sued Interior Cabinet Secretary, his Principal Secretary and the Attorney General.

The lobbies argued that the directive was a blanket one, arbitrary, discriminative and contrary to international laws.

At one time, the court summoned the PS, Karanja Kibicho to appear in person to explain the government's position on the matter.

He told court that the decision had been reached as a measure to protect the country from security threats from Al- Shabaab, who get into the country from neighbouring Somalia.

According to the government the closure of one of the world's largest refugee camps and repatriation of refugees would be done in a humane manner.