New list of suspected drug dealers was unveiled in Dar es Salaam yesterday, with politicians, preachers and business tycoons summoned to appear for questioning at the Central Police Station tomorrow.

Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Paul Makonda presented the new list of 65 names of individuals and companies, directing them to surrender themselves at police for grilling over the narcotics trade at 11am tomorrow.

Owners of three oil companies are among the suspects scheduled to defend themselves against the charges, said Mr Makonda, adding that the list include owners of famous casinos and night clubs in the city as well as operators on prominent clothing shops, especially in Kinondoni.

The anti-drugs war in Dar es Salaam region which is said to be a hub of drug trafficking in the country began on Thursday last week with Mr Makonda revealing names of drug kingpins, including among others, 12 police officers and prominent Dar es Salaam based artistes, who appeared at Dar es Salaam's Central Police Officers for interrogation last week.

On Tuesday, the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in Dar es Salaam placed under police supervision 13 people over their alleged involvement in narcotics as Interpol Tanzania burns mid-night oil to hunt for more details of a Tanzanian woman reportedly outside the country.

Almost all the suspects put under police watch at the court are local music and movie industry stars. At a news conference in Dar es Salaam yesterday, the RC said the 65 suspects whom he summoned to appear before the police station for questioning mark the second phase of his crusade to free the city of the illicit drugs. Last week, Dar es Salaam Special Zone Police Commander, Simon Sirro, revealed that a task-force had been set up to deal with the matter and investigations were ongoing.

According to Mr Makonda, the probe would also involve cross border investigations. In yesterday's list, Mr Makonda said security machineries in collaboration with Interpol were looking for a woman believed to be one of the drugs moguls using young girls to traffic drugs.

"This woman who is currently in Ghana and has been using young girls to traffic drugs in China...she gives them 5,000 US dollars as minimum amount to enter the country and immediately after accomplishing the illegal business, she pays them up to 7,000 dollars," charged Mr Makonda.

He admitted that the war against drugs was difficult, insisting that it needs courage and commitment. "The best captain ought to ensure that the ship is arriving at its last destination with passengers disembarking safely, I believe that with President John Magufuli's support we will win this war," said, expressing his dream to one day declare Dar es Salaam as a drugs free region.

He attacked his critics in the anti-drugs crusade, saying: "It is obvious when you pour kerosene in a hole believed to accommodate snakes, you will surely see all kinds of snakes getting out of that hole in style."