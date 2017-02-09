8 February 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Man Blames Judge for Failure to End Doctors' Strike

By John Njagi

A casual worker in Ruiru who claims his baby died as a result of the doctors' strike has blamed a judge for failing to end the crisis.

In a petition to the Judicial Service Commission through Judiciary Registrar Anne Amadi, Francis Wafula, who says he works at a coffee plantation in Ruiru, blames Justice Hellen Wasilwa, who spared striking doctors' union officials jail time and ordered further talks instead.

Mr Wafula, who claims his baby died five weeks ago as a result of medical negligence owing to the strike which has entered the third month now, said had Justice Wasilwa jailed the officials of the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentist Union for failure to end the strike that was declared illegal, the doctors would have returned to work.

"The judge issued a sentence against the doctors for contempt of court but she has on diverse dates failed to effect it. Her failure has made doctors act with impunity, hence my child's death," the petition, dated February 6, says.

The petitioner wants the Judicial Service Commission to take disciplinary measures against Justice Wasilwa.

