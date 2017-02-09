7 February 2017

Financial Gazette (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Humid Conditions Prolong Tobacco Curing

AS farmers prepare for the 2017 tobacco marketing season, the heavy rains have created humid conditions that are affecting the tobacco curing process.

In a statement, the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB) said the humid conditions were prolonging the tobacco curing periods.

However, farmers are already looking forward to the opening of the tobacco auction floors.

"Leaching and water logging problems resulting in false ripening of tobacco and a few cases of hail reported in Mashonaland West province," TIMB said.

Production targets announced by government in the 2017 National Budget indicate that government is looking forward to 205 million kilogrammes, up from the 202 million kilogrammes produced last year.

Tobacco is the country's largest foreign currency earner with earnings of US$600 million.

The number of growers registered for the 2016/2017 farming season show that the numbers have increased by 16 percent to 81 545 up from 70 462.

The number of new growers increased to 14 340 which is 59 percent increase from last year's figure of 9 039.

