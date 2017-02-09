Zimbabwe: UK Envoy Quizzes Minister Over Pastor Mawarire

UK to Zimbabwe Catriona Laing has quizzed the Information Communication Technology and Courier Services minister, Supa Mandiwanzira, over the arrest of #ThisFlag movement leader Pastor Evan Mawarire.

Mawarire was arrested at the Harare international airport upon his arrival from America, last week. The cleric was granted bail by the High Court Wednesday afternoon.

The social movement activist last year flew to the US and sought refuge following his arrest on allegations of inciting public violence.

Charges against the cleric arose from the protests he helped organise through social media to which paralysed business last July.

Speaking to journalists after an hour-long closed door meeting with Mandiwanzira in Harare, Wednesday, ambassador Laing said Britain was riled by the arrest and detention of Mawarire.

"I took the opportunity to raise our concerns with the minister around pastor Evan's recent arrest and to express the importance of Zimbabwe's respect to constitutionalism and rule of law," she said.

"I stressed this particular case because it had a lot of media coverage in the UK and the world spot light is on it, and I am not trying to interfere with the case itself.

"The minister said all the procedures were followed and are being followed by the courts."

Mandiwanzira said his response was that Mawarire invited his own problems by skipping bail.

"She did mention the issue of Pastor Evan and it comes into this discussion particularly because Pastor Evan is now known internationally for having used social media to propagate his political views or his views on the government.

"I was also very clear that the world understands that Zimbabwe is very serious about the rule of law.

"I am not the minister of Justice or the minister of the Home Affairs but the truth of the matter is that Pastor Evan was on bail and he skipped bail.

"He left the country and, when you skip bail, a warrant of arrest is issued. It does not matter who you are; whether you are a politician, a businessman or a church leader.

"If you break the law, the law takes its course and, therefore, his arrest must be seen in the context of the rule of law in our country that if you breach your bail conditions you definitely get arrested."

The minister added: "I have explained to her that, in her sphere of influence, it is also important to put across these views that the Zimbabwean government is not doing anything unusual but it is actually implementing the rule of law."