Zimbabwe: 'Someone Tell Mugabe' - Obama's Post-Presidency Pics Rile Zimbabweans

Photo: Twitter

Former U.S. president Barack Obama enjoying himself on holiday.

Those pictures of Baracks Obama enjoying himself on holiday with Richard Branson?

Zimbabweans are looking at them and wishing their 92-year-old President Robert Mugabe would take a leaf out of the former US leader's book and hand over power.

" Someone needs to tell Mugabe that life after presidency isn't so bad," said @Dobie_M in a widely-retweeted tweet.

Mugabe has been in power for nearly 37 years. Despite evidence of increasing frailty, he still plans to stand for re-election next year. He's seen to be being held in place by his wife Grace and a faction of his Zanu-PF party loyal to her.

Retorted one Zimbabwean: "You think Grace would do that for us?"

There was even a tongue-in-cheek suggestion that Mugabe should rival Obama and go bungee-jumping: after all, Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe's top tourist resort, offers that activity.

Commented @ali_naka: "Africa's 'greatest' leader cannot be upstaged by Obama - villagers recommend bungee jumping for his 93rd birthday."

Mugabe turns 93 on February 21. Supporters are planning a $2.5m party.