Nigeria: Herdsmen Attack - Remains of Inspector Recovered in Delta

The remains of a policeman reported missing, following a clash with herdsmen dressed in police uniform on Sunday at Ohoror community, Delta State, was, Tuesday, discovered by locals in the community.

The Sunday clash between the police team and herdsmen was the second in two weeks following an earlier clash, which occurred on January 23.

"We called the attention of the police when we found the lifeless body of the policeman floating on the river close to the scene of the clash," a source in the community told Vanguard.

According to the source, who is an executive of the Ohoror community executive, "the herdsmen, dressed in police uniform and armed with AK-47 and other dangerous weapons, engaged the security team drafted from the Ughelli Area Command in a shootout, leaving an unspecified number of policemen injured, while two were declared missing."

It would be recalled that the state Police Commissioner, Mr. Zanna Ibrahim, when contacted by Vanguard Monday, denied knowledge of the incident stressing that "he would have been informed if such incident truly occurred."

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Emeka Aniamaka, could not give details of the incident when contacted.

However, a staff working at the morgue of the Ughelli Central Hospital, where the corpse was deposited, disclosed that the "policeman died from suffocation after he drowned in the muddy part of the river, where he was found."