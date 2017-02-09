9 February 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Herdsmen Attack - Remains of Inspector Recovered in Delta

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Perez Brisibe

The remains of a policeman reported missing, following a clash with herdsmen dressed in police uniform on Sunday at Ohoror community, Delta State, was, Tuesday, discovered by locals in the community.

The Sunday clash between the police team and herdsmen was the second in two weeks following an earlier clash, which occurred on January 23.

"We called the attention of the police when we found the lifeless body of the policeman floating on the river close to the scene of the clash," a source in the community told Vanguard.

According to the source, who is an executive of the Ohoror community executive, "the herdsmen, dressed in police uniform and armed with AK-47 and other dangerous weapons, engaged the security team drafted from the Ughelli Area Command in a shootout, leaving an unspecified number of policemen injured, while two were declared missing."

It would be recalled that the state Police Commissioner, Mr. Zanna Ibrahim, when contacted by Vanguard Monday, denied knowledge of the incident stressing that "he would have been informed if such incident truly occurred."

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Emeka Aniamaka, could not give details of the incident when contacted.

However, a staff working at the morgue of the Ughelli Central Hospital, where the corpse was deposited, disclosed that the "policeman died from suffocation after he drowned in the muddy part of the river, where he was found."

Nigeria

Army Arrests Soldiers Who Brutalised a Physically Challenged Man

Following a video clip trending on social media on Wednesday, which showed two army officers brutalising a physically… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.