8 February 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Somali PM Dropped Out of the Race for President

Somalia's outgoing prime minister Omar Abdirashid Sharmarke who finished first round of the voting with 37 votes has dropped out of the touch race for Villa Somalia.

PM Sharmarke announced that he withdrew his bid for president on the beginning of the 2nd round of the election, leaving 3 candidates, including incumbent Hassan Sheikh in the race.

The three candidates left in the race are as following;

Outgoing President Hassan Sheikh

Former President Sheikh Sharif Sheikh Ahmed

Former PM Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo.

The election is taking place inside former air force base known as Afisyoni in the airport, whereas 328 Lawmakers are casting their votes among 3 candidates.

The city's streets were locked down, and the operation of the main airport was suspended the eve of the Presidential vote.

