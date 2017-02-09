9 February 2017

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: Soldiers That Molested Physically Challenged Man, Apprehended, Charged for Assault

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Vanguard
Soldiers threw crippled man's wheelchair away, beat him for wearing a military shirt.

Following a video clip trending on social media on Wednesday, which showed two army officers brutalising a physically challenged man for wearing a camouflage shirt, the Nigeria has said the officers in question has been apprehended.

This was contained in a statement signed by the director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman, revealing that the incident took place on Tuesday at Onitsha, Anambra State.

It however, did not give information about the officers who were involved in the dehumanising act but that they have been apprehended and charged for assault by their commanding officer.

The statement reads, "The attention of the Nigerian Army has been drawn to a video clip in which two soldiers were seen maltreating a physically challenged person for allegedly wearing a camouflage shirt.

We wish to inform the public that the incident took place on Tuesday 7th February 2017, at Onitsha, Anambra State.

In line with our zero tolerance for acts of indiscipline and unprofessional conducts especially in relation to violation of human rights, we wish to further state that the soldiers involved have since been identified and apprehended.

They have also been charged for assault by their Commanding Officer.

Similarly, troops have been warned to desist from such acts that infringe on human rights and cast serious aspersions on the good image of the Nigerian Army.

The public should please regard this ugly incident as an isolated case which is not true reflection of the Nigerian Army.

Nigeria

Country Has Highest Maternal Mortality Rate in the World

With 2,300 children below five years of age and 145 child-bearing women dying every day, Nigeria has the highest… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.