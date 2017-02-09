Photo: Vanguard

Soldiers threw crippled man's wheelchair away, beat him for wearing a military shirt.

Following a video clip trending on social media on Wednesday, which showed two army officers brutalising a physically challenged man for wearing a camouflage shirt, the Nigeria has said the officers in question has been apprehended.

This was contained in a statement signed by the director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman, revealing that the incident took place on Tuesday at Onitsha, Anambra State.

It however, did not give information about the officers who were involved in the dehumanising act but that they have been apprehended and charged for assault by their commanding officer.

The statement reads, "The attention of the Nigerian Army has been drawn to a video clip in which two soldiers were seen maltreating a physically challenged person for allegedly wearing a camouflage shirt.

We wish to inform the public that the incident took place on Tuesday 7th February 2017, at Onitsha, Anambra State.

In line with our zero tolerance for acts of indiscipline and unprofessional conducts especially in relation to violation of human rights, we wish to further state that the soldiers involved have since been identified and apprehended.

They have also been charged for assault by their Commanding Officer.

Similarly, troops have been warned to desist from such acts that infringe on human rights and cast serious aspersions on the good image of the Nigerian Army.

The public should please regard this ugly incident as an isolated case which is not true reflection of the Nigerian Army.