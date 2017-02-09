Photo: Vanguard

Soldiers threw crippled man's wheelchair away, beat him for wearing a military shirt.

The Nigerian army, Wednesday evening, said it has arrested two soldiers who brutalised a physically challenged man in Onitsha for allegedly wearing a military camouflage shirt . A statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman said the two soldiers have equally been charged for assault by their Commanding Officer.

The army however enjoined the general public to regard the incident as an isolated case which does not reflect the true image of the Nigerian Army.

Watch the brutality video here: Soldiers allegedly brutalise physically challenged man for wearing army fatigue

"The attention of the Nigerian Army has been drawn to a video clip in which two soldiers were seen maltreating a physically challenged person for allegedly wearing a camouflage shirt."

"We wish to inform the public that the incident took place on Tuesday 7th February 2017, at Onitsha, Anambra State.

"In line with our zero tolerance for acts of indiscipline and unprofessional conducts especially in relation to violation of human rights, we wish to further state that the soldiers involved have since been identified and apprehended."

"They have also been charged for assault by their Commanding Officer."

"Similarly, troops have been warned to desist from such acts that infringe on human rights and cast serious aspersions on the good image of the Nigerian Army."

"The public should please regard this ugly incident as an isolated case which is not true reflection of the Nigerian Army."

"Thank you for your kind cooperation."

Recall also that in the clip, the two soldiers were seen dragging the crippled man on the ground while lashing him severally with canes. They equally took the crippled man's wheelchair, threw it away and then descended on him while the civilians looked on helplessly.