8 February 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Former PM Elected As New Somali President

Tagged:

Related Topics

Former Somali PM Mohamed Abdullah Farmajo, has been elected as the new President of Somalia on Wednesday after a ballot vote by 328 MPs in Mogadishu.

Farmajo was announced to be the winner after Former President Hassan Sheikh pulled out of the race during the third round of the voting process.

Intense Celebratory gunfire burst into the city as thousands have taken to the main streets to show their strong support for the President-elect Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo.

Former Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has conceded defeat and welcomed the election of Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo as the new president of the four years to come.

The new President-elect who holds American passport has served as prime minister for 8 months between 2009 - 2010, whereas he earned the support of the public and army.

Somalia

High Court Quashes State Plan to Close Dadaab

The High Court in Nairobi has quashed the government's plan to close down the Dadaab refugee camp. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.