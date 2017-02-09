Somalia: Former PM Elected As New Somali President

Former Somali PM Mohamed Abdullah Farmajo, has been elected as the new President of Somalia on Wednesday after a ballot vote by 328 MPs in Mogadishu.

Farmajo was announced to be the winner after Former President Hassan Sheikh pulled out of the race during the third round of the voting process.

Intense Celebratory gunfire burst into the city as thousands have taken to the main streets to show their strong support for the President-elect Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo.

Former Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has conceded defeat and welcomed the election of Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo as the new president of the four years to come.

The new President-elect who holds American passport has served as prime minister for 8 months between 2009 - 2010, whereas he earned the support of the public and army.